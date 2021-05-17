TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville's city council has approved new police body cameras.
The vote in favor will allow Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler to buy six body cameras and two in-car cameras. Those purchases will cost $17,170 in total.
The cost to the city is small as a grant covers $14,960 and the Taylorville School District is paying for $1,790 for two cameras. The school cameras will be worn by school resource officers.
According to a council agenda, the city will only be paying $420.
