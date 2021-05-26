SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have recovered a man's body at a Lake Victoria Park pond in Springfield.
Multiple crews were called to the area after a fisherman noticed someone in the water before they disappeared. Authorities found a man in his mid-20s, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The circumstances remain under investigation late Wednesday, but no foul play is suspected.
Authorities cleared the scene shortly after 10 p.m.
Further details are unknown at this time in this drowning investigation. Springfield Park District Police are handling the investigation.
