DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects in recent Decatur thefts have reached into purses at restaurants to steal, police said in a press release.
On Monday, officers said crimes that occurred in the last couple of weeks happened at Decatur dining establishments. The victim typically is seated while eating and has their purse hanging from the back of their chair.
Police said a suspect will then get close enough to reach into the purse and will take a wallet or credit cards. They will then take the stolen cards and make large purchases at businesses.
"The Decatur Police Department doesn’t want you to be a victim and wants to remind citizens to pay close attention to your surroundings and don’t leave your purse unattended for any amount of time," the release said.
Anyone with information about these thefts should call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS. Tips can be given anonymously.
Crime Stoppers is offering to pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest on this series of crimes, which has been labeled Crime of the Week for Nov. 1.
