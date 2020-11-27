TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - After a fire displaced residents of a Taylorville apartment building, police started collecting things items for families in need.
The Taylorville Fire Department said the apartment building at 2100 Grand Blvd. caught fire Wednesday night. Responders arrived to find heavy fire showing from the second floor.
Responders brought the fire under control, searched all apartments and salvaged what they could save. Most of the fire was contained to the origin apartment.
Due to the size and construction of the structure, the fire was upgraded to a first alarm. Owaneco, Stonington, Edinburg, Midland, Morrisonville-Palmer and Assumption fire departments assisted at the scene.
Multiple families lost everything from this fire. Taylorville police put together a list of essentials families need, such as clothing and pet food. The full list, which police said they are continuing to update, can be found here.
Items or monetary donations can be brought to the Taylorville Police Department.
Families in need from this fire can contact Taylorville police through email at community.policing@taylorvillepolice.com with a list of needed clothing and shoe sizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.