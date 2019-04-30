FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (WAND) – A coworker who let an “Avengers: Endgame” spoiler slip out was punched by another, police say.
It happened Sunday night at a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Friendswood, Texas, according to a police report. Officers say 33-year-old Justin Gregory Surface punched the 24-year-old coworker in the chest after they revealed something that happens near the end of the movie.
Surface faces a fine of up to $500 in the citation police gave him.
An officer told NBC News reading the police report spoiled the movie for her as well, but she said she still plans to see it.
“Endgame” broke major U.S. box office records with $350 million on opening weekend. Around the world, the movie had $1.2 billion in sales in the same time frame.