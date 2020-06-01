DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in connection with a Monday crash in Decatur that left four people dead was drunk at the time, police said.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the area of E. Grand Avenue and North Water Street, police said. Authorities said a semi-truck and 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crashed in the intersection.
The driver of the Chevy, Demetric Dixon, fled from the scene and was later found by authorities. They said he showed up at the hospital with injuries.
Police said Dixon was going east on E. Grand Ave. when he ran a red light and was hit by the semi with a fully loaded trailer.
When they took his BAC, it was 0.159. Police believe it was near 0.25 at the time of the crash.
Police said five other Chevy occupants were all taken to a hospital for care. Four of the people died. The fifth person was injured.
Responders at the scene had to use jaws of life to help the victims.
The coroner's office announced the names of those who died as, Keithsha C.S. Bowman, 20, Armani Cooper, 23, Brittany King, 19, and Shonez Harper, 23.
Bowman died upon arrival to the hospital. Cooper and King both died at Decatur Memorial Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Harper died around 6 a.m. at DMH.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Dixon is charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death. His bond is set at $750,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.