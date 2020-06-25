SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A DUI suspect is refusing to provide identification after leading Springfield Park Police on a chase Thursday, officers said.
Police said the chase began at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Tom Madonia Park, then moved through multiple streets and the Lincoln Land Community College campus area before the suspect stopped in someone's front yard, located in the 900 block of Hoechester Road, and was arrested at 5:55 p.m.
Park police said the suspect committed a series of traffic violations, including ignoring stop signs and improper lane usage, before stopping. The chase never reached speeds higher than 60 miles per hour, but the number of violations caused a charge they face to be upgraded to a felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.
The suspect is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Officers said the suspect was physically complying when arrested, but has refused to provide any identification about who they are or other details. Police are waiting for the results of fingerprint analysis to find a name.
The suspect is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail Thursday night.
