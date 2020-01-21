DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville homeowner confronted men in ski masks who kicked in his door and ended up shooting and killing one, police said.
Police were called to a home invasion in progress with shots fired Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Franklin St.
When they got there, a 31-year-old Danville man met them and said several people armed with handguns and wearing ski masks kicked in his door and tried to rob him.
During the home invasion, the homeowner armed himself with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the intruders.
Police found one of the suspects lying just inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jordan Valdez-Parrish of Danville.
Parrish was transported to an area hospital where he died.
A ski mask and handgun were recovered at the scene near where Parrish was located.
The homeowner said he saw at least one other intruder come in the front door, but that person ran when the shots were fired. That suspect has not been found yet.
The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.