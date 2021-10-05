SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead after shots fired Monday evening in Springfield.
According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 2100 block of Adlai Stevenson Dr. at approximately 9:23 p.m. Monday, October 4.
Police say following the Shotspotter alert, dispatch also received multiple reports of shots fired and a subject shot.
A 43-year-old male subject was transported to St. John's Hospital by EMS, he was later pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. by emergency room staff from an apparent gunshot wound.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Sangamon County Coroner for Tuesday and identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification.
This death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.
Anyone with information concerning this crime, illegal firearms, or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
