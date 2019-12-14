MILFORD, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County Police are investigating what they believe to be a double homicide.
Deputies were called to a burglary at Milford Auto Parts on Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, deputies found a dead body inside the residence. The subject was identified as Brian Musk, 50, of Milford.
Sheriff's Investigators are conducting this investigation in conjunction with the homicide that occurred Friday in Sheldon. During that investigation, Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton was found dead in a rural location southwest of Sheldon. The story on that investigation can be found below.
https://www.wandtv.com/news/homicide-investigation-begins-after-body-found-in-ditch/article_edca7a42-1df4-11ea-97f9-ff40b45f828c.html