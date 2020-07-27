SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police seek public help identifying a man who they said broke into someone's gym locker and stole a wallet.
Officers said the theft happened at a local fitness gym. The suspect is accused of stealing a wallet and credit cards from the locker, then using those cards at various Springfield stores.
Anyone who has identifying information about the suspect is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8325.
