DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man stole tools from a Decatur car dealership and stole a vehicle before authorities found him sleeping inside of it.
Late Wednesday night, a sworn statement from police said 36-year-old Joshua Askins entered the parking lot of Premier Auto Sales (1140 W. Pershing Road), which was closed at the time. A 4K resolution security camera system captured what occurred.
At 10:44 p.m., Askins as accused of opening a tool box attached to a Chevrolet truck owned by the dealership and taking out a screwdriver and pair of needle-nose pliers. Police said he then went to the back of the building and used the screwdriver to damage electrical equipment and a coaxial cable to try and disable the camera system.
Officers said he failed in this attempt, but did cause "significant damage" to the building.
At 11:21 p.m., police said Askins entered the passenger side door of a 2000 Toyota Tundra valued at $13,000. The statement said he found the ignition key and drove the car off the lot.
Police reported finding the Toyota just off the west alley of 1500 N. Gulick Ave. They said Askins was asleep inside of the car with the stolen tools next to him.
Askins faces charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of a stolen vehicle in Macon County. His bail is set at $10,000.
