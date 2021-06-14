CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said caused life-threatening injuries when he hit a person with a car is in the custody of Champaign authorities.
On Monday afternoon, police said 50-year-old Stephen Booker targeted two female pedestrians with a vehicle. He struck one of them and crashed a few hundred yards away, a press release said. The second intended victim evaded injury.
Booker is accused of then going back to the scene and battering the victim on the ground. Law enforcement intervened, removed the suspect from the victim and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit, the release said.
Booker is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. He is in custody at the Champaign County Satellite Jail Monday evening.
Police want anyone with information to call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be privately shared. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
