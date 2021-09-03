ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested two suspects who stole a pickup truck from a Rochester driveway and drove it into Lake Springfield.
Officers said Jonathan E. Goacher and Andrew D. Babcock are responsible for the alleged crime. They are accused of taking a 2020 Ford pickup truck from a Rochester driveway before taking it to the lake.
The suspects are also accused of committing vehicle burglaries on Aug. 25 in Rochester.
Criminal investigations officers with Rochester police arrested the suspects on Sept. 2 after obtaining arrest warrants through Sangamon County.
Goacher is currently on parole, police said. He was arrested in Bloomington and will be transferred to the Sangamon County Jail. Babcock was arrested in Springfield.
Goacher is charged with felony theft and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. His bail is set at $35,000. Babcock faces the same charges and has bail set at $35,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.