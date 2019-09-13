URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana school official who was accused of making inappropriate contact with a student did not commit any crime, police said.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Thomas Paine Elementary Principal Delores Lloyd was placed on leave earlier this week as part of a "student safety" investigation. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was involved in an investigation that included interviews with the student and staff, as well as potential witnesses.
A staff member was accused of making the inappropriate contact during recess on the playground and during school hours.
"As a result of the details learned during the investigation, and in consultation with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, it has been determined that there is no evidence to support the allegations and no crime occurred during the incident in question," an Urbana police statement said. "Additionally, the investigation concluded that the information initially provided to school administrators would not have required reporting to DCFS pursuant to mandated reporter requirements."
Police said all Urbana School District No. 116 employees were cooperative in the "thorough and appropriately expeditious" investigation, which will soon be finalized.
Police are reminding the public that they can call police or the DCFS child abuse hotline if they believe abuse involving children is occurring. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-25-ABUSE.