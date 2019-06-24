DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they need more public help in the investigation of a Decatur homicide.
Darrell Boey, 36, died from a stab wound to the groin, which caused a deep injury to an artery and vein. Investigators found him on a front porch on June 16 in the 1900 block of N. Church St.
Officers say they haven't seen much cooperation or information from the public regarding his death.
"The Decatur Police Department is certain that there are members of the community who have information regarding this case," a press release said. "We are asking those members of the community to come forward with their information to assist in solving this crime."
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police at 424-2711, the DPD Detective Bureau at 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.