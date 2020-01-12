DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officials have released the name of the alleged driver involved in a high-speed chase from Friday night in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says it arrested 20-year-old Jacquez Jones of Decatur.
DPD says the chase began after 8 Friday night, when an officer attempted a routine traffic stop and the vehicle sped off. The chase ended at Forest and McClellan Avenues.
Jones faces an aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement charge. Officials say there was also a warrant out for Jones for attempted murder. WAND News is still working to learn more about that warrant.
Jones is being held in the Macon County Jail on $507,000 dollars bond.