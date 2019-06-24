CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for several break-ins at a storage unit in Champaign.
According to police six burglaries happened at a storage unit in the eastern part of Champaign, specifically near Ogden and St. Joseph. These break-ins happened over the past month and a half.
Police say the break-ins have happened in the evening or early morning hours. The suspects appear to be using bolt cutters to gain access to the units.
Surveillance video showed two different vehicles during the time period of the burglaries. One of the vehicles appeared to be a smaller van or SUV with something affixed to the roof. The other vehicle appeared to be a smaller dark 4-door sedan similar to a Nissan Versa.
The suspects stole several items from the units, including fishing equipment. One item was a Chrysler brand 25hp outboard motor.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.