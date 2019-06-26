DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are asking for information from the public to help solve two recent killings in the city.
On May 30, Suave Turner, 28, died of a gunshot wound near the intersection of Martin Luther King and Division, police said. On June 16, Darrell Boey, 36, died of a stab wound in the 1900 block of North Church Street, police said. Investigators said they do not have an indication the two cases are related.
“We’re certainly trying to reach out to the public to give us some information on these,” said Sgt. Steven Carroll. “We definitely believe there are citizens of this town that care about it enough that have information that could be useful in the apprehension of the person or persons responsible for these crimes.”
Even small details can help, Carroll said.
“If you weren’t an actual witness to the crime but you would have known either one of these gentlemen … and maybe you heard they had problems with somebody a couple days earlier or you saw some kind of post on a social media site that alludes to something happening between some individuals, we would really like to have that information,” Carroll said.
Those with information can share it anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 217-423-8477.