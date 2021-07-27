DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least two people were detained Tuesday night after shots were fired between two vehicles.
Police said they were called at 7:22 p.m. to the area of 27th Street and Faries Parkway for a report of shots fired. While there, a woman called and said her vehicle had been shot in the crossfire of two vehicles shooting at each other.
A witness said they saw a backseat passenger of a Toyota Camry open the door and shoot at the other vehicle, which was a Hyundai Sonata.
Officers located one of the vehicles involved. They said multiple people ran from it and at least two of them were detained after a foot chase.
Police are still working to learn if the detained people were just in the vehicle or if they were shooters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.