SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An armed suspect stole cash from a Springfield bank on Friday, police confirmed.
Authorities said they were called just after 4 p.m. to U.S. Bank, located on 800 N. Grand Ave., for an armed robbery. According to police, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot from the business in the direction of the Hildebrandt Highrise Apartments, which are on North 8th Street.
The suspect was described by police as a Black man in his 40s or 50s. Police said he had on a black hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava type of face mask.
There were no reported injuries in the armed robbery.
Police were continuing to search for this suspect late Friday. Anyone with information should contact Springfield police at (217)788-8311.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.