DECATUR Ill. (WAND) - One person has been charged after a shot was fired at a Decatur police officer early Friday morning as they investigated a scene.
Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of E. Leafland after reports of gunshots being fired.
Officers arrived in the area around 1:00 a.m. and heard more shots going off.
As police began to investigate, officers found a suspect, 31-year-old David M. Cotton, standing in the middle of the road on the 1100 block of E. Leafland.
Police said Cotton fired three shots before turning and firing one shot in the direction of an officer.
Officers did not return fire.
According to police, Cotton took off running and raced back to a house nearby.
Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the house.
Cotton is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon by a felon.
