CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign authorities said a person accused of driving drunk struck nine vehicles in the city.
The News-Gazette reports at 10:21 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles that began at the State Street and University Avenue intersection. It extended for several blocks into downtown, per police spokesman Joe Lamberson.
There were nine damaged vehicles discovered.
The driver was arrested with the community's help. Their name has not been released.
Police said they are attempting to reach out to the owners of the damaged vehicles.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
