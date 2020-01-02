DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected drug dealer is behind bars after police said they found him with dozens of pills.
Authorities said their investigation began after responding at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday to a crash in the 2100 block of Home Park Avenue. There, sworn statements said police found Gregory P. Reno, 25, who said he was involved.
Police said they found a glass “bubble” tube, which is used to smoke meth, on the suspect, as well as $9,020 in cash and more than 70 pills. They said the pills included hydrocodone, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and Xanax, among other unknown pills.
Reno told police he is not a drug dealer and added the bottle was not his, authorities said.
He’s charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $30,000 in Macon County.