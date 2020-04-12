TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a Tolono man who is accused of breaking into two bars.
This after they found him with items stolen from the business.
According to the News-Gazette, Aaron Goodwin, 25, is expected to be charged with burglary Monday.
According to Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alfernik on Thursday, the owner of the Loose Cobra on E. Main St. noticed the window at his bar damaged, items moved all around inside the bar, and multiple liquor bottles gone.
Surveillance video shows that the person who broke in had a Cubs hat on.
Then on Friday, the owner of Lu & Denny's on Long St. noticed his restaurant was also broken into. He says the walk-in coolers were shut off and several items missing.
This includes bottles of liquor, $50 in loose change, branded T-shirts, a checkbook and two TV's.
One of the owner's relatives recognized Goodwin on the security video.
Alfernik says police found Goodwin in a shed close to his home Friday.
Inside the shed were several bottles of liquor. A lot of them matched the one's stolen from Lu and Denny's.
Goodwin admitted he stole the alcohol from Loose Cobra. Police found a Cubs hat that matched the one in the security video when they searched his room.