DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A popular spot for burritos, tacos, torta and more will close for good at the end of the food truck season.
The Burrito Truck has been open for seven years, offering up burritos, tacos, quesadillas and tortas out of their truck on East Pershing Road.
On Monday, the owner announced the truck would be closing at the end of the season in November. The team will be focusing on new endeavors.
They ask that anyone who loves the Burrito Truck to come enjoy one last meal alongside the company of others around.