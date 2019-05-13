HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gathered in Harristown Monday for a ceremony dedicating the community's post office in honor of Logan Palmer.
Palmer was among the people killed aboard the USS John McCain in a 2017 crash.
"Through his valiant service, Officer Palmer has helped ensure that our rights and freedoms are secure in our homes and the places we work," said Chuck Sciurba, Gateway District Manager for the US Postal Service.
Palmer's family shared their memories about their son and brother.
"Logan has impacted people in ways we never imagined, " said Sid Palmer, his father. "We never would have imagined he would touch his community, his family, his nation in the way he has."