SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Prairie Cardiovascular in Springfield has named a new president.
Dr. John Scherschel is the fourth president in the group's 40-year history.
Before being named president at Prairie Cardiovascular, Dr. Scherschel has been a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist at Prairie since 2014.
“It has been a privilege to care for patients alongside the talented and committed providers and colleagues at Prairie,” said Dr. Scherschel. “The last five years have given me insight into this tremendous organization, and I am honored to take the lead and continue the tradition of providing world-class care to the residents of central and southern Illinois.”
Dr. Scherschel received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Ball State University and his doctor of medicine degree from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Scherschel is a member of the Heart Rhythm Society and the American College of Cardiology where he sits on the Electrophysiology Council.
His new title became effective October 21.