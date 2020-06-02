DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After looting Sunday night, two people took the time to visit one of the areas that was vandalized.
Since then, the sight of broken glass was replaced with boarded up wood at the Best Buy in Forsyth. Jeremiah Coleman and Rob Tevis prayed for a peace. WAND News caught up with Coleman afterwards. He said there's a need for peace and love, and now more than ever.
"I understand protesting. I do and I agree with it," Coleman said. "But violence and looting and things like that ... I just don't understand."
Protests spread nationwide after the recent death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody. While there is a demand for justice, many non-protesters took it upon themselves to destroy property and loot. Central Illinois wasn't an exception on Sunday. Businesses in Decatur and Champaign were looted.
"I live here, my wife lives here, my mom and my dad live here," Coleman said. "I just decided to walk and pray over every person that I saw."
Coleman said he was once told 'the opposite of love isn't hate, but indifference.'
"When I saw that police officer kneeling on him, I didn't see hatred in (his) eyes. What I saw was indifference," Coleman explained.
To Coleman, he hoped all that's occurred will serve as a wake up call and make change in a positive way. He encouraged others to call out injustice. Coleman suggested reading scripture from the Book of Romans 12:17-21.
