MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A prescribed burn is happening Thursday afternoon at Rock Springs Conservation Area, officials announced.
The Macon County Conservation District said the burn is happening on the prairie south of Homestead Prairie Farm from about 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The goal is to help control Sericea lespedeza, which leaders said is exotic and invasive to Macon County.
"This fast-spreading plant can quickly cover an area, and replace native plants that wildlife depend on," a Facebook post from the conservation district said. "The fire will kill the plant before it flowers and seeds. Since this burn is taking place while the prairies are still green, a considerable amount of smoke will be produced during this burn. (Some of this smoke will be steam that's being released from water in the plants)."
Some of the factors that go into prescribed burns include temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, moisture levels and proximity to nearby structures. Safety is the district's first priority, officials said.
Click here to learn more about prescribed fire.
