SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Pritzker administration plans to invest $41 billion in infrastructure projects over the next six years.
Gov. JB Pritzker's proposed highway and multimodal improvement program will invest $27 billion in roads and bridges, including $4.6 billion for projects in the current fiscal year. Roughly $14 billion is earmarked for improving transit, rail, aviation, ports, and waterways.
Pritzker told reporters at the IDOT Headquarters Friday that the Illinois has momentum going into the state's largest construction program after several successful years of Rebuild Illinois.
"I'm sure that there are people who would like to blame me for the orange cones that you see are you're driving along the highway or maybe that you have to drive a little bit slower so we can keep people safe who are doing work on the highways," Pritzker said. "But at the same time, we're building for the next 50 years of Illinois."
The Pritzker administration hopes to have 96% of the state's interstates paved in acceptable condition by Fiscal Year 2029. IDOT officials plan to have 94% of interstate bridges built or repaired within the same six-year period.
"That is due in large part to the engineering and planning effort in the early years of the capital program," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "It's starting to result in more construction activity and work on the street."
$9.8 billion is earmarked for 44 transit projects across the state and $2.6 billion has been set aside for 27 rail projects. IDOT hopes to use $1.25 billion for 334 airport improvement plans and invest $185.8 million in 30 projects on major waterways.
"Through this program, we are boosting our local economy," said Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "We're creating more jobs and those are good-paying union jobs. It's not just a job. It's a career, and it's an inter-generational investment in our communities."
Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) said this expansion will improve safety and travel time to ensure Illinois remains a leader in transportation.
"We have huge growth happening in both Springfield and Decatur when it comes to road projects," Scherer stressed. "Things that haven't happened in decades are happening."
$125.9 million will be used for additional lanes and reconstruction along roughly 8 miles of I-55 in Sangamon County. That includes ramp repairs and other improvements from Sangamon Avenue in Springfield to 2.7 miles south of Illinois 123. IDOT has also committed $25.8 million for resurfacing 10.2 miles of I-72 and U.S. 36 with ramp repairs on U.S. 51 from Decatur to Forsyth.
"Because of the poor condition of our state's infrastructure, it is going to take a significant amount of time to get us where we need to be," said Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield). "But the last few years have been a great start, and I look forward to continue to see projects that benefit the 54th District over the next few years."
Pritzker noted that the multi-year program could improve over 3,000 miles of roads and just over 9.8 million square feet of bridge deck. There is also anticipated funding to maintain 738 miles of roads and 1.1 million square feet of bridge deck overseen by local governments.
"It's a comprehensive plan that's rejuvenating neighborhoods that have been underserved for far too long," Pritzker said. "It's an economic boost raising property values and providing workers with mobility to seek even better paying jobs."
The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to use design-build project delivery on 16 potential projects, costing an estimated $475.5 million. Osman said design-build project delivery allows a single contractor to handle both the design and construction of each project to save taxpayer money.
"A safe, modern, and efficient infrastructure is one of the most important assets our state can have," said IUOE Local 150 President-Business Manager James Sweeney. "Illinois' economy is built upon our status as a commercial hub, and investments like this will allow us to maintain that status for many years to come."
You can find a full list of the proposed construction projects by clicking here.
