ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has made changes near a deadly intersection in Assumption.
According to Derek Page, Mayor of Assumption, IDOT has moved the 55 mph speed limit sign further down the road from the US-51 and Leafland Street intersection. It also set up a radar trailer that warns drivers of their speed.
"IDOT is still doing its study, but hopefully, by October, we will get some answers."
The intersection of US-51 and Leafland had seen several deadly crashes over the years, the most recent happening in July when two teens died. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said before the most recent fatal crash, his team reached out to the State to get changes made to the intersection to make it safer.
At the beginning of August, Sheriff Kettelkamp and other county and state leaders gathered near the crash site to push the State of Illinois to make the intersection safer.
"It just makes me sick that it had to be a double fatality before something could be done."
While Assumption and the Christian County community continue to mourn the loss of the two teens, local leaders told WAND News they would continue to push for something to be done to make the intersection safer.
"It's about the safety of the community, not only for adults but when kids are involved; it really hits hard," said Kettelkamp.
Sheriff Kettelkamp said he would meet with IDOT in September about the traffic study, and then the department will decide what to do next.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.