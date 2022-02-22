DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur leaders have unanimously approved the purchase of additional license plate reader cameras.
In March of 2021, the city voted to install 60 of the cameras. Tuesday night's vote means another 40 will be installed in areas that don't have them.
A Flock representative said the cameras have made a difference in fighting Decatur crime.
"That just helps capture the the vehicle evidence needed to solve crime," said Josh Thomas of Flock Safety. "I think it's really important to note this is about capturing the evidence for police to solve crime, not creating a big database. In fact, all the data permanently deletes every 30 days on a rolling basis. There is no facial recognition technology. This is the ethical way for us to use technology to solve crime."
Thomas said Flock works with law enforcement to choose where cameras will be placed.
