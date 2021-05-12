RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul's mayor has ordered flags to be at half staff Thursday in memory of a fire captain after his death.
Ronald Loy, 65, passed away on May 7 at Carle Foundation Hospital. As a Rantoul native, he graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1973.
Loy worked as an electrician for Waters Electric for 30 years. He also served with the Rantoul Fire Department for close to 40 years and held the position of captain before his death.
Loy's death came six days before what would have been his 40th anniversary with the fire department. He began in May of 1981, according to The News-Gazette.
In the statement ordering flags to be lowered, the village also recognized Loy's service as a village trustee, chairman of the Rantoul Liquor Advisory Committee, member of the Rantoul Planning and Zoning Commission and member of the Storm Drainage Committee.
To honor his service, Rantoul will have U.S. flags on village property flown at half staff from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
Click here for funeral and visitation information from the newspaper.
