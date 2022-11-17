CHICAGO (WAND) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul co-led a coalition of 33 attorneys general to call on the Federal Trade Commission to consider the harms of of commercial surveillance on consumers.
In a comment letter to the FTC, the AGs urged the FTC to acknowledge how much sensitive data is collected from consumers and what happens to that data.
Sensitive data includes medical information, biometric data, and location data.
“Americans are utilizing online applications at an increased rate, sharing sensitive information on a variety of issues that if leaked could cause substantial harm to consumers,” Raoul said. “It is vital the FTC lead to ensure consumers have trust that their interactions online are protected and private.”
Raoul and the other AGs said that consumers are often not aware that their information is being collected and stored.
The 33 attorneys general that signed the letter represent Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.
