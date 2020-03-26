DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A reckless driver nearly crashed into a Decatur fire engine as it responded to an emergency call.
Engine 5 was coming of the new fire station located just north of Mound Road. The driver, with siren and lights on, spotted a pick-up truck just in time to come to a complete stop. The pick-up truck driving at a high rate of speed slammed on its brakes and swerved to get around the fire apparatus.
Battalion Chief Jim Ohl tells WAND News incidents like these happen all of the time. He says many times they are caused by distracted drivers on their cell phones.
No one was injured. Station 5 opened earlier this year.