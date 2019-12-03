URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A recycling center involved in a recent fire plans to donate to help a child recently shot in Champaign.
Mack's Twin City Recycling said it is featuring 10-year-old Decari Roberts' recovery in its monthly charity effort. Each month, it selects a charity and offers people the chance to donate money handed in for scrap metal to a cause, and Roberts' family will benefit in December.
As WAND-TV previously reported, gunfire hit Decari while he was in his bedroom Sunday night. Bullets had entered the Champaign home from outside, leaving him with two life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He went into surgery at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"This holiday season, please consider donating your scrap ticket to Decari and his family to help with food, medical bills and to give an injured 10-year-old a great Christmas," Mack's said in a Facebook post.
The company said it will match 100 percent of every dollar donated, with the money going directly to the Roberts family.
Mack's Twin City Recycling saw its building destroyed in a Thanksgiving 2019 fire. Flames rekindled Monday morning and were quickly extinguished. There were no injuries in the fire.