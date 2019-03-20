CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -The Champaign County Correctional Facilities is banning the remote bail option due to fraud.
The sheriff announced since the beginning of the year, there has been more than $25,000 in bail paid with the remote option from suspected stolen credit card information.
Inmates have been released as a result of this fraudulent activity.
Officials have said they are working to reinstate the remote bail option for those who wish to lawfully use that method of payment.
Bail can still be posted in person at the Champaign County Satellite Jail facility.
The investigation is ongoing through collaboration with the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office.