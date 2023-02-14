SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Lottery Grandstand will welcome back REO Speedwagon to the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday, August 15.
REO Speedwagon was loosely formed in the late 1960’s at the University of Illinois, since then theyve gone on to have several chart-topping love ballads including “I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and “Keep On Loving You” to rock classics like “Ridin’ the Storm Out” and “Keep Pushin,” REO will bring a catalog of songs that span generations.
“REO Speedwagon always bring everything they have to the stage,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “In the over 50 years they have been together, there has not been a year where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live. This will be one of those performances where we will be able to hear the crowd singing along throughout the whole fairgrounds.”
This will be REO Speedwagons seventh time headlining at the Illinois State Fair, the last coming in 2013.
Ticket sales for announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.
Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
