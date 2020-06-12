SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Tim Butler (R - Springfield) is speaking out in opposition after Governor JB Pritzker announced the cancellation of the Illinois State Fairs in both Springfield and DuQuoin.
Rep. Butler questioned Pritzker on his "failure to collaborate with the legislature and effected local communities" before making the decision.
"I am tremendously disappointed the Governor has canceled the 2020 Illinois State Fair," Butler said. "Through state law, the General Assembly has mandated that Illinois shall have state fairs in Springfield and DuQuoin. This decision is yet another one in which the Governor has exceeded his authority during the pandemic and will be in violation of state law."
He continued, "I fully understand the seriousness of the health impact of COVID-19, yet this cancellation is another serious blow to the economy of Central Illinois. Springfield's economy has been hit especially hard due to the cancellation of most of the General Assembly's spring session, the shutdown of facilities such as the Bank of Springfield Center and State Fairgrounds, and the closure or work-at-home duties of most state government officers."
Butler said Pritzker should have consulted first with the legislature and gotten community feedback.
