DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Jobs are on the rise in Decatur, according to a Macon County organization’s analysis.
The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) issued stats Friday showing total non-farm jobs grew by 500 from March 2019 (51,300 jobs) to April 2019 (51,800 jobs). There are 200 higher non-farm jobs in the area compared to April 2018 (51,600 jobs).
Manufacturing jobs are rising from April 2018 (11,100 jobs) to April 2019 (11,700 jobs), but dropped by 100 jobs from March to April of this year.
Education and health services jobs, along with leisure and hospitality, both rose by 200 from March to April in 2019.
There were several categories that saw losses in the last year, including professional and business services and retail trade, among others.
