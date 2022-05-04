(WAND) - The United States has reached 1 million COVID-19 deaths, data compiled by NBC News found.
The number is the equivalent of the population of San Jose, Calif., which is the nation's 10th largest city. It was reached 27 months after the pandemic began.
COVID-19 deaths have slowed, the network reports, but the nation is still seeing approximately 360 people die each day.
Click here to see the latest global COVID-19 death statistics from Statista.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.