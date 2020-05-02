The Chicago Bears have reportedly declined quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year contract option.
Trubisky could potentially become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Bears traded up to pick Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
In March, Chicago acquired former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade, and it’ll be an open competition,” Pelissero said. “A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March.”
If Trubisky has a successful 2020 campaign, the Bears could still retain him by either re-signing him or applying the team's franchise tag on him, which would prevent him from signing with another team.
In three seasons with the Bears, Trubisky has compiled a 23-18 record, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 8,554 yards. He has thrown 48 touchdowns along with 29 interceptions.
