WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – A local restaurant is giving back to a fallen officer.
The Underdogs in Wapella will honor Blake Newman on Monday by donating all of their proceeds to the Blake Newman Memorial Fund.
Underdogs said they are sending their condolences to the family and friends and hopes this effort will help.
Newman, 25, was an officer with the Phoenix Police Department at the time of his death. He died in an off-duty accident on his motorcycle on Monday. He was also a former Clinton resident.
Monday Newman will be laid to rest at Oak Park Cemetery.