DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur restaurant is back open after the health department found close to 200 live cockroaches.
Benny's Grill at 1770 E. Pershing Rd. was shut down following an inspection March 27.
This inspection came after someone reported the restaurant was infested with cockroaches.
During that inspection, live cockroaches were found crawling in the bar area, storage room, and near a walk-in cooler. Dead cockroaches were also found.
The restaurant was closed.
A follow-up inspection was performed two days later on March 29.
That is when the Macon County Health Department reported they found a "severe infestation." They said there were between 150 and 200 live cockroaches in multiple areas including the kitchen, food prep areas, bar, server station, and the adult gaming area.
The restaurant said they had pest control come out and treat the building.
They were told they would not be allowed to re-open until no live cockroach activity was detected.
A third inspection was done April 1. No cockroaches were found, and Benny's Grill was given approval to re-open.
The owner released a statement on the company's Facebook page saying they've addressed the issue and hope to continue improving.
To read the health department's full reports, click HERE.