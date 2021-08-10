DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A grand opening was held Tuesday for a new blood center in Decatur.
In the past, ImpactLife's blood center gave blood to Decatur-area hospitals under the name of the Central Illinois Community Blood Center. It is now operating under a new name in a new downtown Decatur space.
The building is located at 151 W. Main St. It operates from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.
ImpactLife held mobile blood drives in Macon County in July to help with a low collection of blood donations over the 4th of July weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.