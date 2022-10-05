SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND) - The newest segment of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project was completed.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), State Representative Tim Butler (R), State Representative Sue Scherer (D), Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton all attended the ribbon cutting ceremony today. They were joined by several members of the construction and engineering companies who worked on the bridges.
Durbin reassured residents that the new infrastructure would reduce the impact trains had on the neighborhood.
"We want to make sure that as we bring them into the community, we lessen the impact they have on neighborhoods and businesses and economic development," said Durbin. "This rail relocation project is going to mean fewer whistles at nights, fewer horns blaring and fewer accidents."
Durbin also said the bridges would increase safety by eliminating interactions between trains and cars on the same roadways. This will reduce commuting time for Springfield residents.
The new railways won't just impact Springfield. They will help people and products travel across the state more efficiently.
"We are building something much bigger for the future of our state and we are doing it together," said Stratton. "We are joining forces at the federal state and local levels to improve passenger rail service in this region."
Mayor Langfelder said the city is leading the country in railway innovation. He said many national leaders are using Springfield as a goal for their infrastructure needs.
"It is critical for Springfield to finally reach the level that we all have anticipated and that we have wanted for decades," said Langfelder. "hat is becoming the model city we all want it to be."
Approximately 12,000 vehicles will pass under the bridges on 5th and 6th street each day. The bridges increased the height restrictions on the Business 55 Loop.
