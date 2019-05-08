DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Richland Community College and Millikin University Wednesday announced a transfer agreement for nursing students.
Under the agreement, nursing graduates from Richland can transfer seamlessly to Millikin to complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees.
“Across the country and around Illinois and in Decatur, the recommendation is that healthcare organizations have 80 percent of all their RNs to have a baccalaureate degree,” said Ellen Colbeck, Dean of Health Professions at Millikin. “This is a pathway to get us there.”
The agreement also allows dual admission, in which students enrolled in Richland’s associate degree in nursing program will be guaranteed admission to Millikin’s RN-BSN program and will be granted a 10 percent tuition discount on the university’s flexible student tuition rate.