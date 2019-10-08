DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A crash with injuries closed all of Route 121 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
Officials responded to RT. 121 and 85th Street around 3 p.m. for an accident with injuries. As of 3:30 p.m. details about the crash were not clear. However, a WAND-TV crew saw several emergency vehicles on scene.
Traffic is being diverted north on 85th Street and Sefton Road, then west to Rt. 121 from the south. From the north it is being directed south on McDonald Rd. to Andrews Street Rd. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Please avoid this area or expect travel delays.
