SAINT ELMO, Ill. (WAND) - A K-9 with the Saint Elmo Police Department was found dead.
The City of Saint Elmo was notified on July 27 that K-9 Drogo was found dead.
The police department said an investigation into his death is underway and that no further information can be released at this time, including where the dog was found dead or how he died.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.